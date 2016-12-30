30 December 2016 Last updated at: 8:33 AM

Malawians cause their own poverty by staying silent

A political analyst has faulted Malawians for not taking action on the challenges that have rocked the country.

The analyst, Emily Mkamanga, has argued that Malawians have to be blamed for not standing up against the social- economic woes that the country sailed through in the year 2016.

Mkamanga argued that Malawians have failed to make use of their power and take authorities to task when they failed in their duties.

“I don’t know the problem with Malawi, whenever they are some issues and we have been asked to take action, we don’t take part and some think the activists are just bitter with the government” said Mkamanga.

Concurring with Mkamanga, human rights activist Billy Mayaya added that the hiccups that have hit the nation are due to citizens’ tolerance of their abuse.

He cited electricity blackouts and water shortages to have been among the challenges that Malawians kept quiet on, despite their heavy toll on peoples’ lives in 2016.

Mayaya reminded citizens in the country that taking action towards improving the nation is a constitutional right.

However some Malawians have argued that they have opted to suffer in silence as memories of the 2011 demonstrations keep on coming into their minds.

2016 was marked as the year of history for the generations to come as people witnessed the worst of power failures without taking action, with taps failing to provide water.

High inflation rate and unemployment were also some challenges that Malawians endured in the year 2016 with corruption continuing to raise a flag on the world map for Malawi.