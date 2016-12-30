30 December 2016 Last updated at: 8:06 AM

Court moves to crime scene in MCP’s Councillor rape case

The Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Mzuzu on Thursday moved to Lusangazi Lodge where it is alleged that Councillor for Chibanja ward Charles Mlogera accommodated three teenage girls and thereafter took turns in defiling them on the night of October 8 this year.

Deputy Police public relations officer Cecilia Mfune said: “the victims narrated to the court how the suspect, who was present at the scene, drove his vehicle to the lodge in company of the girls and the actual place where he parked his car”.

“They also showed the court the room and the bed where the offence is alleged to have been committed,” said Mfune.

Chief Resident Magistrate Major Mbewe has since adjourned the case to January 20, 2017 for ruling on whether Mlogera has a case to answer.

Mlogera, 33, from Kanjati Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu District is being accused of defiling three girls of 15 years of age.

The victims reported to Mzuzu Police Station that the suspect defiled them during the night of October 8, 2016 at Lusangazi lodge within Mzuzu city.

Meanwhile Mlogera is out on court bail which was granted by Mzuzu High Court Judge Dingiswayo Madise 3 weeks ago.

Mlogera is a councilor for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).