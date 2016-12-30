30 December 2016 Last updated at: 1:37 PM

Chinese national arrested over ivory at KIA

Police at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe on Thursday arrested a 31 year-old Chinese national over illegal possession of Ivory.

The Chinese man was found with ivory weighing 114 grams and valued at MK159, 000.

KIA Police spokesperson Sapulain Chitonde has identified the man as Nan Zhuang who was holding a passport number E82925997.

The suspect attempted to export the ivory to China through Ethiopian Airways but the bag was intercepted around noon at the Wrap and Go Machine in the passenger’s forward lounge as the police officer manning the spot physically searched the suspect’s bag.

“The suspect admitted carrying the ivory which looked like five plates of used soap tablets,” Chitonde said. Zhuang also claimed that the bag belonged to a friend. He claimed that he packed the luggage without checking the contents inside and was shocked when police found concealed plates of game trophies (ivory),” Chitonde told Malawi24.

Nan’s arrest comes immediately after the successful completion of training by the 22 new Police Officers at KIA who have been oriented in Aviation Securities.

Illegal possession and importation of game trophy (ivory) is contrary to section 86 and 98 (b) of the National Parks and Wildlife Act of 2004 as read with section 111 of the same, which prohibits exportation of specimen of protected species.