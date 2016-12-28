28 December 2016 Last updated at: 5:22 AM

Woman killed over village bank money

Unknown people in Salima district have killed an old woman identified as Gogo Chihana over what is feared to be an attempt to rob her off her money.

It is reported the thugs stormed the house of the aged lady before they killed her and went away with her money.

This time, she had just gotten the fruits of her savings by getting MK130, 000 from the village savings and loans grouping that she belonged to.

It is feared the thugs could be from the same area and therefore knew locals in the area had gotten their money from the grouping.

Meanwhile, police have ignited a manhunt for the thugs.

Other people belonging to the grouping are living in fear as they feel they may be the next target.