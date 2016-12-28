28 December 2016 Last updated at: 5:19 AM

Super League: How have KB been so phenomenal this season?

There are two parts to this story. The first is Kamuzu Barracks’ well-above-expectations performance in the TNM Super League this season.

The second is the drastic drop in quality of the usual top dogs in the current season. The Soldiers are on the verge of becoming the first Malawi Defence Force (MDF) side to clinch the championship at the expense of top gurus in one of the closely contested seasons Malawians have ever experienced.

Their FISD Cup final defeat at the hands of Be Forward Wanderers wasn’t enough to stop the Soldiers from defying the odds as they are just a mile away from winning this year’s championship.

At the start of this season, nobody gave them a chance of winning the league, but months down the line, KB are about to do a Leicester.

Of course, Manase Chiyesa’s goals, Dave Banda’s tricks and Harvey Nkacha’s work rate have been instrumental to their success.

The only secret for any team to win the league title is to beat fellow title contenders. Current defending Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets were able to win the league in a row by defeating every contender.

Just like Bullets, KB managed to beat the former, Blue Eagles, Mafco FC, Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers at home. This was their secret.

In a league that is famous for anyone being able to defeat anyone else, KB started off the season on a high note as they collected more points at home than any other side.

And when they ascended to the top position, they never surrendered their position as they faced Wanderers, Silver Strikers, Civo Service United, Blue Eagles and Karonga United.

In the above fixtures, the Soldiers got all the maximum points, signifying their intent of pulling a shocker at the expense of the so called title favorites.

And with a game to go, the Soldiers are almost in Canaan and they are more likely to do this in style when they play Dwangwa United.

Second placed Bullets will play third placed Eagles in another titanic battle but it’s KB who the odds are in favour of.