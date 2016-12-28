28 December 2016 Last updated at: 5:25 AM

15 celebrated Christmas in the cooler in Mulanje

While some people were home with their families celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, others had themselves for cold nights behind police bars.

Police in Mulanje district arrested over 15 people for different cases on Christmas and Boxing Days.

Mulanje Police Public Relations Officer Gresham Ngwira told Malawi24 that the suspects were arrested during special sweeping exercises carried out on December 25 and on December 26 this year.

According to Ngwira, prior to Christmas festivities, police officers both uniformed and civilian, had also been patrolling different areas especially those believed to be crime-prone.

Ngwira further added that among the arrested include those with Rogue and Vagabond, assault, theft and robbery with violence cases.

“To ensure continued sanity during the new year period, police will continue employing both crime detective and preventive mechanisms and anyone found breaking the law will be arrested so that the same law takes its course,” warned Ngwira.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to the general public to refrain from indulging in criminal activities in the name of celebrating.

Further, the general public is encouraged to report to police strange things or people in their homes.