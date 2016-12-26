26 December 2016 Last updated at: 3:57 PM

Man drowns at Chikale beach on Christmas Day

A 26 year-old man has died after drowning at Chikale beach in Nkhatabay on Christmas Day. Police have identified the deceased as Eliya Moyo.

According to Nkhatabay police public relations officer Ignatius Esau, Moyo who was staying in Mzuzu went to the beach together with his sister to celebrate Christmas Day.

At the beach, he hired a boat that took him a few meters into the lake.

“Whilst there, he jumped into the water and tried to swim to the shores but he failed and ended up drowning,” Esau said.

Onlookers took him out of the water and rushed him to Nkhatabay district hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem that was conducted revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Eliya Moyo hailed from Mwakikunga village in the area of Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga district.