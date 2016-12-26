26 December 2016 Last updated at: 3:46 PM

Burundian woman killed on Christmas Eve at Dzaleka

A 34 year-old Burundian woman was murdered on Christmas Eve at Dzaleka refugee camp in Dowa district, police say.

Dowa Police Public Relations Officer Richard Kaponda told Malawi24 that the woman, Esparance Niyomugabo, was on the night of the incident seen at a drinking joint within Dzaleka refugee camp.

She later left the bar and went to her house within the camp where she was staying alone.

“In the morning of 25 December neighbours found the deceased lying unconscious at the verandah of her house with a wound on the upper lip,” Kaponda told Malawi24.

She was taken to Dzaleka health centre and later referred to Dowa District Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted at Dowa District Hospital by health officials revealed that death was due to head injuries.

The deceased came from Bujumbura province in Burundi.

Meanwhile, police are looking for her killer(s) and if arrested they shall answer murder charges which is contrary to section 209 of the penal code.