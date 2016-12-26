26 December 2016 Last updated at: 4:02 PM

Simama league side to scout players in the north

Simama League side Fish Eagles say they will start scouting for young players in the northern region in preparation for next season.

Team manager for the Mzuzu based side Yosefe Misinde said their aim is to build a good side.

“At the moment we have employed a new coach by the name of Isaac Milanzi, who is also a former Super League player and he is holding a physical fitness, and a FAM C coaching certificate.

“We will go around northern region districts and beyond playing friendly games, this will help us to find more talented players,” said Misinde.

Fish Eagles played in the finals of FMB Under 20 for a number of times and have been crowned regional champions in the past.

The club now has a senior side that will compete in the Simama league but Misinde said they will still maintain the junior team to play in the youth football leagues.