24 December 2016 Last updated at: 8:01 AM

Govt assures pensioners of no delays in getting payments

The Malawi Government has assured pensioners in the country that it is doing whatever it can to make sure that they get their payments in time.

This is coming at a time when most pensioners have expressed dissatisfaction with the way pensions are handled.

Speaking during an event for public service pensioners in Lilongwe, director of administration in the ministry of finance Maxwell Tsitsi said government will make sure that those who have retired from public service live a better life.

“As government we are doing whatever we can to make sure that pensioners get what they deserve and the governor is making sure that logistics regarding pensions are well handled,” said Tsitsi.

He added that government is working together with the Public Service Pensioners Association (PUSEPA) to make sure that pensioners are well looked after.

However, vice president of PUSEPA Daniel Lubaini said most pensioners do not receive what they deserve when they retire.

“Some regulations are making it hard for those who have retired to get what they deserve such as the regulation of 1981 which was replaced by the 1992 regulation,” said Lubaini.

He added that the regulations would allow a messenger to receive more pension than a high ranking officer.

Lubaini further said that when people retire they need to get what they deserve but some regulations are a problem to pensioners.