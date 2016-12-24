24 December 2016 Last updated at: 8:15 AM

Flames stuck on position 103 in the world

The Malawi National football team, the Flames have remained on position 103 in the worldaccording to the elatest FIFA rankings.

The rankings have also seen the team land on position 30 in Africa and 4th in the Cosafa region.

The Flames had a few months ago broken into world’s 100. In September they were 99th in the world and were 28th in the continent.

Bowing out of the Afcon was one of the poor highlights the team does not wish to remember this year.

South American rivals Argentina and Brazil concluded 2016 came first and second respectively.

Senegal ended the year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot.

Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Ghana and Morocco complete the top 10 compiled by FIFA.