24 December 2016 Last updated at: 7:30 AM

Female police officers donate to patients

Mulanje Police Women Network on Tuesday visited Mulanje District Hospital where they donated various items to patients.

During the visit, the group gave patients in the TB ward assorted items that included laundry soap, soya pieces, sugar, salt, sobo and maize flour all costing K102,000.

Speaking after the visit, coordinator of the group Inspector Ellen Mbulaje said the visit was one way of celebrating Christmas with the patients.

“We celebrate out there but our friends are in pain hence the need to visit and encourage them,” said Mbulaje.

She added that they chose the TB ward after noting that it is the most isolated of all wards.

Although this is the first time to make such a visit during which the word of God was also read, Inspector Mbulaje promised to continue with the initiative for the common good.

Money for buying the items was taken from the monthly contributions the network members make.

In his speech, Unit In-Charge for general wards which includes the TB ward at Mulanje District Hospital Mussa Kanyemba thanked the officers for the visit and gifts.

Kanyemba concurred with Mbulaje saying the ward is indeed isolated in many ways, adding that the gifts would make a big difference to the patients.

Police Women Network is a grouping of female police officers whose aim is among others, to promote gender and hardworking spirit. At first it was only at national headquarters before being decentralised to regions and stations.