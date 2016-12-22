22 December 2016 Last updated at: 8:21 AM

Bullets fans steal money meant for players

Reports reaching Malawi24 show that administrators of a WhatsApp group for Nyasa Big Bullets fans have swindled money meant for players.

The administrators run a WhatsApp group called Big Bullets Sports News.

According to information made available to Malawi24, three administrators identified as Hastings Chambuluka, Ulemu Shazia Chelewani, and Madalitso Chazama-Moyo have been accused of stealing money totaling to K300,000 that was meant to be given to Bullets players.

Chazama-Moyo is said to have embezzled K100,000 meant to buy wedding gifts for Bullets goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe in October this year.

However, she failed to buy the gifts and when fellow group members tried to contact her, her cell phone lines were out of reach. It has been reported that ChazamaMoyo has fled to South Africa.

As for Chambuluka, he was first involved in the scam last year when he stole money meant for the late Douglas Chirambo who was ill at that time.

This time he has also been accused of stealing K50,000 meant for a party organized by the group members.

It has also been reported that Chambuluka forces fellow group members to pay at least K1000 a month as one way of raising funds for Bullets players but to the surprise of many, he has never given something to the players.

This publication has also been informed that ShaziaChelewani stole K122,000 from fellow group members and has since been told to pay back the money after she was interrogated by Chilomoni Police.

Efforts to get comments from the accused persons proved futile as they opted to remain silent on the issue.