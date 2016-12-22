22 December 2016 Last updated at: 8:41 AM

Potatoes land three men in prison

The Machinga second grade magistrate court in Machinga district on Monday sentenced three men to 20 months in prison for stealing a bag of sweet potatoes.

The trio were found guilty for the offence of theft which is in conflict with section 275 of the penal code.

They have been identified as 28 year-old John Yali, Wilfred Ajisa, 38, and 24 year-old James Kaleni.

Presenting facts during the trial, state prosecutor Cliff Kalawa said on December 8th this year the suspects stole a bag of sweet potatoes which was valued at 10,000 kwacha from the garden of Kamba Cassim.

Then they hired a transporter to get the bag to Mposa market but his journey was not successful as he was stopped on the way by community policing members.

After interrogations, the transporter revealed that he got the bag from the three which led to their arrest.

Later the suspects were convicted and during mitigation the convicts begged for forgiveness.

And passing his judgement Machinga second grade magistrate Maxwell Boazi sentenced the convicts to 20 months imprisonment with hard labour each.

John Yali comes from Mpira village, while Wilfred Ajisa is from Matengule village and James Kaleni hails from Onani village all in Traditional Authority Mposa of Machinga district.