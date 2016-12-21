21 December 2016 Last updated at: 10:23 AM

DPP attacks on MCP continues: Chakwera begged us for a TV set

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has launched fresh attacks on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera following his recent statement on some of the problems being experienced in the country.

The DPP gurus had a press briefing in Lilongwe on Monday afternoon where they lambasted the leader of opposition saying he is power hungry hence he criticises Mutharika on everything.

The party’s Publicity Secretary Francis Kasaila, who is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, told reporters that Chakwera demanded Malawi Government to buy a Television set for his office yet he is at the forefront attacking Mutharika’s administration for wasting taxpayers’ money.

“He demanded a Television set from us for his office so that he is able to relax and he is being paid by the government as well so is he not wasting taxpayers’ money?

“He is power hungry hence criticizing everything that is being done by our government. He is desperate for the presidency,” said Kasaila.

He also defended the DPP government’s efforts to fight hunger by purchasing maize from Zambia and Mexico.

“Our Government has bought maize from Zambia and Mexico in order to deal with the current hunger situation in the country but it seems Chakwera isn’t aware of this so he must stop pointing fingers and start offering solutions. He is the leader of opposition but that doesn’t mean he should just be criticizing all the time,” he said.

In his speech last week, Chakwera blasted Mutharika for failing to run the country saying he has failed to sort out social problems being faced by Malawians.

He further asked the Malawi leader to honorably step down as he has no new ideas on how to run this country.

Chakwera also vowed to continue his attacks on Mutharika administration if things will not improve.