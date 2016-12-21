21 December 2016 Last updated at: 10:37 AM

Mutharika is being misled – Ndau fires shots

Fired information minister Malisoni Ndau has hit at members of President Peter Mutharika’s cabinet for misleading the Malawi leader.

Ndau who was shown the exit door of Mutharika’s cabinet on Monday said he has been “honest” in his dealings at the ministry he was entrusted with but this seemed not to have pleased other members in the cabinet.

Speaking on the local press, Ndau said Malawi is stuck in achieving development due “too much politicizing” of developmental projects.

“If you are observant enough, the president is not too much into politics the way he operates but other people who surround him are the ones into politics too much,” said.

He further expressed doubt on whether Malawi is to stop politicizing some issues arguing that “it’s really a big hill to climb”.

Ndau urged Malawians to consider having leaders who are not too much into politics if the country is to move for the better.

On Monday Mutharika fired Ndau from the information ministry and replaced him with Nicholas Dausi as the minister responsible for information.