Criminals steal pulpit cloths at Catholic Church

Criminals on Saturday broke into St. Augustine Catholic Parish in Mangochi where they stole pulpit cloths and other items.

Father Steven Namame of the parish informed congregants about the theft during church service this morning.

According to Namame, the thugs gained entry into the church by breaking a door that leads to an office which is within the church.

Apart from the pulpit cloths, the thugs also went away with microphone, amplifier and computer.

In recent years, Catholic institutions in Malawi have been targeted by thugs who break into buildings and steal items.

In 2020, criminals stole a holy Eucharist at a church in Mangochi.

Last year, following a spare of attacks, Police started providing free guard services at Catholic institutions in the Eastern Region. Police said at the time that the services were aimed to stop the break-ins.