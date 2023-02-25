Chakwera pledges support for graduates

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera says his administration is committed to supporting graduates from both public and private universities through various initiatives which government has put in place.

Chakwera made the remarks on Friday morning, February 24, 2023 when he presided over the 16th congregation of University of Livingstonia which was held at Mzuzu Auction Floors in Lubinga.

Addressing the gathering, the Malawi leader said if Malawi is to achieve its aspirations, there is a need to educate a morally-upright labour force that will promote the restructuring of the economy to be productive, thus creating wealth, creating jobs, and achieving food security.

He further said at a time when the country is moving towards becoming a low-middle-income economy, the graduates need to have conviction and unwavering hope that all the challenges the country is facing will soon be history.

While encouraging the graduates to play their role in transforming the country and help achieving the national agendas, Chakwera expressed his government’s commitment in supporting graduates from both private and public universities.

“So as you graduate today, I want you to know that you are not alone: There is a whole army of hope-givers and change-makers across this land who are eager to work with you in building a new Malawi.

“As you graduate today, I want you to know that you are not ordinary: There is a God in heaven and with us who was pleased to have you come into the world as a citizen of Malawi, with a unique and special contribution to make to its development,” said Chakwera.

He further told the graduates that they are not a victim defined by the disadvantages they have in a competitive and complex world, but a fighter defined by the advantages they fight to give their country and fellow Malawians against all odds.

He has also urged them to be citizens who do not give in to despair, who do not give up and who do not even whisper the lie that Malawi is doomed to fail and that there is nothing good being done in the country.

“I believed that here I would be in the company of those whose response to Malawi’s deep-rooted challenges is not to point fingers, or complain, or rebel, but to roll up their sleeves and get to work. I believed that here I would be in the company of those who have enough hope for the country to give hope to those who have lost hope,” added Chakwera.

The president later commended UNILIA for taking part in moulding Malawi’s future saying in just two decades, it has adopted the national drive on development as dictated by the Malawi Vision 2063 and all its complementing shorter-term blueprints.

The 16th congregation of University of Livingstonia has seen 817 graduands receiving their Diplomas, Degrees and Masters Degrees of various fields.

