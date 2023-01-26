19-year-old boy arrested for murder

Police in Kanengo, Lilongwe have arrested a 19-year-old boy, Lucius Naluso, for allegedly killing Ganizani James after the two picked a quarrel.

According to Kanengo police public relations officer Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira, on January 22, 2023, Naluso and James picked a quarrel during which Naluso hit James who then fell down unconscious.

After some time, James regained consciousness and went to Area 25 Health Centre where he was treated as an outpatient following some stomachache .

The following day, the situation worsened and James went back to the same health facility where he died and his body was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital mortuary where post-mortem was conducted and revealed that death was due to inflammation of the abdominal wall membrane (peritonitis) secondary to ruptured ileum.

After being informed of the incident, the law enforcers launched investigations into the matter and later locked up Naluso who is expected to appear before court soon to answer murder charges.

The suspect hails from Amahangula Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwazangati in Chiradzulu district while James hailed from Sani Village under Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district.

