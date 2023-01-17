Woman dies after being swept away in stream

A 27-year-old woman identified as Maria Belenito has died after being swept away while attempting to cross flooded Lidye Stream.

Chiradzulu Police spokesperson Constable Cosmas Kagulo said the incident happened at Nsambo Village, Traditional Authority Likoswe in Chiradzulu District.

On Sunday January 15, 2023, Maria Belenito left her home to pay her parents a visit.

When returning home at around 1740 hours, she found the stream swollen but she decided to cross to the other side. Whilst crossing, she slipped into the running water and was carried.

The body was found a day later along the river bank by children who were playing and they reported the matter to the elders in the area who rushed to the scene and identified the deceased.

When the matter was reported to Chiradzulu Police, Officers together with a medical practitioner rushed to the scene where death was confirmed by the latter.

Postmortem was conducted and revealed that death was due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

Chiradzulu Police is therefore urging people to refrain from crossing the rivers whenever the rivers are full and should be crossing where there are bridges to avoid such cases.

