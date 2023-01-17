Irate learners storm Mzuzu Police Station

Irate learners from Chiputula Primary School in Mzuzu City on Tuesday afternoon camped around Mzuzu Police Station in solidarity with their head teacher, Collens Msonda, who was picked for questioning by Malawi Police.

Msonda was taken to police for questioning following a misunderstanding which ensued between the school and the councillor for Chiputula Ward, Hewett Mkandawire.

The learners were chanting songs against the summoning of Msonda claiming that Mkandawire allegedly conspired with block leaders to have their head teacher posted away to another school.

Msonda was released after questioning.

In an interview, Msonda said the misunderstanding has disrupted classes thereby making the learners furious, and this was echoed by one of the learners who said the fracas has affected their studies.

“As a school, we first consulted our block leaders on what Mkandawire was doing. He was threatening me and members of staff. They conducted secret meetings in order to have me posted away,” Msonda said.

However, Mkandawire refuted Msonda’s claims saying the students destroyed his house upon instruction from Msonda.

“I called the police when the situation got out of hand. Police then picked up the headteacher for questioning and later the learners decided to camp at the police station. I am currently consulting my lawyers and we intend to take this matter to court,” said Mkandawire.

Teachers at the school have opted to abscond teaching until the matter is resolved.

Reported by Tawonga Moyo & Blessings Kaunda