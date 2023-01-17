Child raped, killed in Thyolo

A 12-year-old Standard 8 learner in Thyolo was abducted on Monday, raped and strangled to death, Malawi Police say.

Police found the body of the child today near Namitete river banks in Thyolod District.

Thyolo Police deputy spokesperson, Rabecca Kashoti, said the child’s arms and legs were tied at the time the body was found.

The girl was in Standard 8 at Ntambanyama Primary School. She was abducted after she had attended part-time lessons on Monday.

According to Kashoti, post-mortem shows death was caused by suffocation secondary to strangulation.

The child hailed from Ganiza village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapichi.

