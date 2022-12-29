Floods destroy property worth millions in Zomba

Heavy rains have flooded parts of Zomba and has destroyed houses as well as property worth millions at Mboga Lodge.

Residents closer to Mboga Lodge told Malawi24 that Likangala River started overflowing early Thursday morning following heavy rains upper stream and other areas in Zomba.

At ,Mboga Lodge, water rose above the perimeter wall to the extent of reaching window of the lodge, the residents further told Malawi24.

Mr Mboga who is owner of the lodge said the flooding waters have destroyed property worth million.

He added that the fence has also fallen down because it could not withstand the waters and this will require extra financial resources to fix it.

Mboga Lodge is almost 15 meters on the edge of Likangala River.

There were continuous rains in Zomba for the past two days such that Zomba City and other areas in Zomba had rains throughout Wednesday night till Thursday morning.

Apart from damaging Mboga Lodge property, the Likangala floods have also destroyed property and houses that are very close to the river.

