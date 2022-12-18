Author Sharon Chirwa expects book to inspire girls to rise up

Author Sharon Chirwa has launched her debut book titled “Becoming a Wise & Noble Woman” which she says will inspire women and girls to rise up and work on themselves in order to improve their lives.

Chirwa, 26, launched the book on Friday night at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

According to Chirwa, she works with women and after noticing what women go through and looking at her own background, she thought of writing the book to help women and girls mentally, socially and spiritually.

She added that women and girls will be able to get help from the book by reading about other people’s experiences.

“I am expecting that a lot of girls and women will be helped. They will get insight from the book to help them in their daily lives

“We hear cases of harassment, violence and abuse each and every day. This book is giving insight for people to rise up, get on their feet and to work on themselves to become better,” said Chirwa.

Guest of honor at the launch, Pastor Tiya Dziyankhulani, said the book tackles issues which women and girls in Malawi and all over the world are facing.

She added that young people do not talk to other people about the challenges they are facing hence the book brings hope since young can read it and get help to improve their lives.

Dziyankhulani then encouraged women and young people to read the book which has been written from a Christian perspective.

She said: “Many times we say suicide is not a solution but we don’t give them a solution. I believe this book is a solution to the problems that young people are facing.”

Minister of Youth and Sports Richard Chimwendo Banda who also graced the launch said it is important that life experiences about young people are shared by fellow young people.

Chimwendo urged young people to read the book to learn how other people overcame the challenges they are facing.

During the launch, Chimwendo bought a copy of the book at K500,000. Several people also bought their copies and according to Chirwa, the proceeds from the launch will be used to assist women and secondary school girls.

