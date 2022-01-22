Police arrests 14 fake passengers in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre have today arrested over 14 people for pretending to be bus passengers at Wenela Bus Depot.

According to Blantyre police public relations officer Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza, the suspects were arrested on Saturday 22 January, 2022 after police conducted patrols around Blantyre city.

Sub Inspector Mchiza said when police officers approached Wenera Bus Depot, they found some buses which had full passengers yet they were not taking off a development which he said raised suspicion that something wrong was happening.

The publicist further said following the matter, men in uniform started enquiring what was happening and discovered that the buses were not departing because they were not yet full.

“Most of those who were sitting there were fake passengers who only pretended to be passengers with the aim of painting a picture to would be real passengers that the bus was already full so that they board it with hope that they will not not take long before taking off.

“Police therefore arrested all the suspects who include 9 women and 5 men,” said Mchiza in a statement.

Mchiza further added that the suspects have all been charged with offence of conduct likely to cause breach of peace and are expected to appear before court on Monday 24, January 2022.

Meanwhile, police is reminding Malawians that it is illegal to pretend as a passenger and the law will take its course on all those that will be found breaking it.