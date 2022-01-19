Martha Chizuma’s job hangs in balance

Martha Chizuma could lose her position as Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General over her decision to hire British agents allegedly without following legal and parliamentary procedures.

Martha Chizuma is said to have given permission to British agents to inspect weapons of the Malawi Defence Force, thereby undermining the country’s “sovereignty”, activists have said.

The activists, led by former Tonse Alliance government member Bon Kalindo, condemned during a press conference held today in Blantyre the ACB director over her controversial decision which by-passed the Malawi parliament and diplomatic chains of communication.

The activists said Chizuma’s hand has threatened the country’s sovereignty.

The remarks at the press conference come days after Kalindo also released an audio in which he expressed concern that Malawi is exposing its military capabilities to foreign agents.

“It is a national security threat to allow an organization whose interests we do not know to investigate our weapons,” said Kalindo.

Meanwhile, at the press conference today, Bon Kalindo has demanded Malawi Defence Force Commander Vincent Nundwe, Malawi Police Inspector General Dr George Kainja, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka and Homeland Security Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda to release a statement on the issue.

According to Kalindo, the statement should provide explanations on why it is necessary to allow foreign agents into the country to inspect weapons.

Kalindo has threatened to hold demonstrations over the issue if the statement is not released in five days.

Over the past two months, Kalindo has been leading Malawians in protesting against the rise in the cost of living in Malawi.