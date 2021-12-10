Malawi protests leader Bon Kalindo arrested

Malawi Police Service have confirmed the arrest of Bon Kalindo, the leader of protests against the Lazarus Chakwera administration.

In a statement, Malawi Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera says Kalindo is accused of publishing a false statement during anti-government protests yesterday.

“While addressing a crowd gathered for demonstrations at Mangochi boma, Mr Bon Kalindo published a statement to the effect that late Clement Chiwaya, former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, was murdered at Parliament Building,” reads part of the statement

Kadadzera said Kalindo published the false statement deliberately since official findings by the police show that Chiwaya committed suicide.

“A false statement alleging murder of a prominent member of society is likely to cause fear and alarm to members of the public especially the community to which the deceased belonged and is as such an offence under section 60(1) of the penal code,” said Kadadzera.

He added that Kalindo is also accused of telling the demonstrators in Mzuzu that the Malawi government is aware of those killing persons with albinism

According to Kadadzera, such claims could also cause alarm and fear to persons with albinism who are already living in constant fear of being murdered.

Kalindo who used to be a senior member of UTM which is part of the Tonse Alliance administration, led demonstrations in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Mangochi over the past four weeks. The protests aimed at demanding the Lazarus Chakwera administration to implement solutions to the rise in cost of living.

Kadadzera, however, said Kalindo has not been arrested because he was organizing the demonstrations but because of the crime committed during the protests.