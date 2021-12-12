Man sets himself on fire in Thyolo

A 45-year-old man identified as Yakobe Mpwesiwa has died after he poured petrol over his body and set himself on fire.

Public Relations Officer for South East Region Police Inspector Rodrick Maida said the incident happened on December 10, 2021 around 8pm at Namagonya Village in Traditional Authority Kapichi in Thyolo.

The wife, Lucy Yakobe, told police that her husband was behaving as if he had mental health issues. He often snuck out to unknown destination where he would spend some days before returning.

On December 9, 2021 Yakobe sneaked out to unknown destination, prompting the wife to search for her him the whole night but to no avail.

On December 10, 2021 in the morning hours, Luchenza Police Station was tipped that unknown man had torched himself at Namagonya Village.

Officers rushed to the scene and managed to take the victim to Thyolo District Hospital where he was admitted.

Yakobe died yesterday while receiving treatment at Thyolo District Hospital.

An autopsy conducted at Thyolo District Hospital showed that death was due to second degree burns.

Yakobe comes from Ngamwani Village in Traditional Authority Kapichi in Thyolo.