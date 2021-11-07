Three arrested for killing suspected thief in Lilongwe

Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody three people on suspicion that they killed a 40-year-old man who was caught breaking into a house.

The arrested suspects have been identified Lemekezani Kaputa, 21, Phillipina Chikhoza, 41, and Memory Kennedy, 21.

They are accused of killing Kaferekwawo Shevu, at Chilembwe Village, Traditional Authority Kalolo in the district on November 3, 2021.

Kaferekwawo was a well-known criminal in the area and was released from prison last year. He was caught breaking into a house belonging to Chikhoza.

Lemekezani Kaputa, who is Chikhoza’s next door neighbour was the one who came across Kaferekwawo breaking into the said house.

Lemekezani immediately shouted to alert other people to apprehend the suspect.

Regardless that it was after mid-night, more villagers came out and started chasing Kaferekwawo.

When Kaferekwawo was caught, the mob assaulted him to death.

Post-mortem conducted at Malawi’s Chileka Health Centre confirmed that death was as a result of head injuries following the assault.

The three have been arrested following investigations that were instituted by detectives from Namitete Police Post.

All the suspects hail from Chilembwe Village, Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe.

In another development the station is also keeping in custody suspects who were arrested in the area of Traditional Authority Kalumbu for allegedly assaulted killing to death a suspected thief on Monday, November 1.