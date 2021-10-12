JB’s sister, legislator Kalaile sue govt over 2017 arrest

Kalaile Banda

Legislator Ackson Kalaile Banda and former president Joyce Banda’s sister, Cecilia Kumpukwe, have dragged government to court over false imprisonment.

Kalaile Banda and Kumpukwe were arrested in 2017 together with Stella Assani and Yesaya Mkwala. The four were accused authoring a fake resignation letter on the pretext that it had been authored by Vice President Chilima.

At the time, Chilima’s boss was the president Peter Mutharika.

The four spent several days in police custody and were charged with making a false document contrary to Section 353 of the Penal Code and publishing false news likely to cause fear and alarm among members of the Republic of Malawi contrary to Section 60 (1) of the Penal Code.

They were later granted bail and the case against them was also dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Today, Kumpukwe, Assani and Kalaile Banda testified in court in the case in which they are demanding compensation for false imprisonment, defamation and malicious prosecution.

Meanwhile, Judge Dingiswayo Madise has adjourned the case to 24th November, 2021.