Mental Health advocates LiFest get Sunbird’s support for Lilongwe Music Festival

Sunbird Tourism plc has partnered with Lilongwe based organization called LiFest ahead of the most anticipated music festival aimed at engaging artists in the fight against ills of gender-based violence (GBV) and addressing mental health issues using their talent.

According to the agreement, the latter will provide accommodation to some local and international artists who will perform during the festival.

The LiFest Lilongwe Music Festival is scheduled to take place at Lilongwe Golf Club from 29th-30th October aimed at mobilizing funds for the project.

Speaking in an interview, Sunbird’s Group Sales & Marketing Manager Temwa Kanjadza said the core issues that LiFest is championing are dear to sunbird.

“Fighting sexual violence against women and girls, as well as issues to do with mental health are very critical that is why we have decided to partner with LiFest to make it a little bit easier to host this festival but also to ensure a positive and inclusive discourse on the items on the agenda.

“In our collaboration with organizers of Lilongwe Music festival, we have offered complementary accommodation for some of the headlining artists but also planned some promotional discounted accommodation rates at our Lilongwe and capital hotel for festival patrons,” she said.

Kanjadza said partnering with LiFest is also part of their corporate social responsibility. However, she also added that during the festival patrons will be able to enjoy sunbird experience through food and beverages that they will be selling at their stall at the venue.

LiFest project coordinator Maya Kalumo thanked Sunbird for the gesture saying having partners coming forward is an indication that the corporate world is really concerned with GBV and mental health.

Kalumo said despite the event focusing on Gender Based Violence and mental health awareness, it is also a great opportunity to put the tourism sector on the map.

“This is a great partnership that sunbird and LiFest has ventured into which will help both organizations to achieve our goals,” he said

Some of the artists on the festival lineup are recently announced Taygrin and Patience Namadingo, Nigerian Joe Boy, Jamaican Chris Martin, and shekhinah from South Africa.