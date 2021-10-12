Safe-Proof your Child’s Personal Computer for Online Gaming

All parents are concerned about their child’s online and offline safety. Walking a child to and from the school bus every day is just one example of how parents protect their offspring. Fortunately, parents can apply these same safety techniques to protect their children online. Children very often mimic their parents in every facet of life. This is a very important factor to consider at all times, while connected to the World Wide Web. If your child is like most other children, she has an interest in online gaming. Do not make the mistake of believing all virtual gaming platforms are 100 percent safe because nothing could be further from the truth. Just because an online gaming platform claims to have a child-safe zone, will not always make it so.

It is your responsibility, as a parent, to ensure your child is completely protected from online predators. This is a major responsibility all parents should take seriously. Unfortunately, every parent cannot be present every second their child is connected to the Internet. Below, you will discover a list of tips to help safe proof your child’s personal computer for online casino gaming.

Be A Good Online Role Model

As a parent, you need to be a good online role model. You need to be better than good. You need to be well-behaved and cautious when your child is present. When you are on the Internet and your child is in the same room, avoid websites with illicit material. This is just one way to deter your child from encountering inappropriate videos, images, and content. You could be visiting an xxx-rated platform and before you know it, your child is glaring at the screen. This would be a traumatic experience for any young child. One that could have a major impact on your child’s mentality.

Something as simple as playing casino games should be taken seriously by all parents when children are present. If you want your child to grow up to be a responsible adult, you can utilize this time to show her you are financially responsible.

Teach Your Child About Predatory Behavior

Every second your child is online she is surrounded by predators. Every child needs to know how to pick out a predator online and offline. Teach your child the signs of a predator who is lurking around every corner. Online predators have no limitations, they have no fear when visiting sites that are off limits.

Tell Them

Ultimately, it is pertinent to talk to your children. It might not seem like it at the time, but your children will listen to you. Be serious and truthful. Tell your children about the dangers of using the Internet and visiting certain websites. Your children will listen to this information and integrate it into their browsing activities. Tell them about the dangers of giving their personal information to strangers. Talking to your children will increase the likelihood that your children will practice safe protocols when browsing the Internet and playing games online.

Be sure to talk to your children multiple times. Doing so will instill this information into your children so they’ll follow your advice.

Use Parental Software

Children are curious. Therefore, there is a risk that they’re going to look at inappropriate websites. All children are going to do it. You need to take steps to prevent this from happening. One of the most effective ways to do this is by using a parental control program. There are numerous programs in this category and all of them will help. Qustodio is very popular since it works with many operating systems. It also allows you to create content filters and time limits. Other programs to try are OpenDNS FamilyShield, KidLogger, and Kaspersky Safe Kids.

If you’re worried about your children when they use the computer, use one of these programs. It’ll allow you to monitor and control your child’s online behavior while giving you added peace of mind.

Correctly Place Screens

Finally, you need to do what you can to keep an eye on your children. You’re likely a busy individual so you don’t have time to always watch over their shoulder. Nevertheless, it is a good idea to try. It is wise to place your child’s computer in a central room. For instance, you can place it in the living room or kitchen. Once you’ve done this, you’ll have no trouble watching the screen.