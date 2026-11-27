Nine girls have turned their hard work into big rewards after excelling in the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.



The students were honoured on Thursday at the Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe during the ZBS Girl Awards, where they walked away with laptops, cash and other prizes.



Six of the girls, Salome Molowa, Chifundo Muyila, Bridget Francis, Dalitso Saikondi, Brenda Banda and Florence Chitute, scored 10 points each and received laptops, cash and additional prizes.



Joyce Cadia Ndlovu and Nellie Ntiza scored nine points each, earning laptops and cash rewards.



Ruth Kanduku stole the spotlight after scoring eight points, the highest national score, and received a laptop, K1.5 million and other prizes.



Maranatha Academy managing director Ernest Kaonga presented the awards, saying the girls deserved to be celebrated for their hard work and discipline.

Kaonga

“When a girl excels, she must be celebrated. These nine girls have proved that hard work and discipline bring excellence,” said Kaonga.



Kaonga also announced that Maranatha Academy will host a Heroes Party in January in Lilongwe, where boys and girls who excel in the 2026 MSCE and Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examinations will be rewarded.



“Next year, we will reward both girls and boys who have done well in their MSCE and PSLCE exams. Our boys also need to be encouraged, and that is why we are introducing the Heroes Party,” he said.