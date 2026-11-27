The much-anticipated SONA film premiere has hit a fresh hurdle, with Government revealing what is holding the production back from reaching the public.



Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture spokesperson Macmillan Mwale says the film has not been cleared for public screening because its producers have yet to submit the complete final version for review.



Mwale says the initial submission was made outside the required timeframe, while a subsequent submission was incomplete.



He says the ministry is still waiting for the full version of the production before it can complete the review process.



Mwale has also clarified that SONA is an independent production and has no connection with the ministry.



He has urged filmmakers to follow the required procedures before releasing their productions.



Mwale says the ministry remains committed to supporting the growth of Malawi’s film industry.