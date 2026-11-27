After more than two years of uncertainty and mounting pressure, government has finally moved to fill the vacant leadership of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).



President Peter Mutharika has appointed Christopher Masanje as the new Director General of the ACB, ending a leadership vacuum that has persisted since May 2024.



The appointment comes a day after Ireland joined growing calls for government to fill the position, with Irish Ambassador to Malawi Kate Brady warning that the prolonged absence of a substantive head was undermining the fight against corruption.



Brady said the public wanted clarity on how corruption cases were being handled, stressing that strong integrity institutions were essential for the bureau to operate effectively within Malawi’s constitutional and legal framework.



Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi announced the appointment on November 27, 2026, alongside the appointment of Chrispin Khunga as Deputy Director General. Both appointments take immediate effect, subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee (PAC).



The bureau has been operating under acting leadership since the contract of former Director General Martha Chizuma expired on May 31, 2024.



Hillary Chilomba took over as acting director general in June 2024 before being replaced by Gabriel Chembezi in November 2025.



Chembezi’s 12-month acting tenure expired on November 3, 2026. However, Justice Minister Charles Mhango directed him to continue serving until a substantive director general was appointed.



The prolonged leadership uncertainty had attracted criticism from governance and legal stakeholders, who questioned its impact on the bureau’s stability, independence and effectiveness in investigating and prosecuting corruption cases.



The recruitment process also faced scrutiny after the position was advertised three times within two years, prolonging uncertainty over the institution’s leadership.



The appointments have been made in accordance with Section 5 of the Corrupt Practices Act.