Government spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has dismissed concerns about President Peter Mutharika’s health, insisting that the Head of State remains fit to discharge his presidential duties.



Namalomba said Mutharika was not sick and would address the nation at a time of his own choosing.



He said the President believes in working from his office rather than constantly making public statements, holding meetings or travelling around the country.



Namalomba was responding to concerns over Mutharika’s limited public appearances, including questions raised by some Public Affairs Committee (PAC) leaders.



He said Malawians elected Mutharika to address the country’s challenges and deliver results, not simply to make frequent public speeches.



“President Mutharika should be understood in his capacity as Head of State, rather than being compared to a Cabinet minister, Member of Parliament or councillor,” he said.



Meanwhile, Namalomba has dismissed claims that the DPP-led government intends to deliberately weaken the Malawi Kwacha.



He said the currency had never lost its value under previous DPP administrations, insisting that the current government had no plans to deliberately devalue it.



According to Namalomba, the current challenge is that some business operators have become apprehensive because of statements allegedly being circulated by individuals he described as not wishing the country well.



He maintained that the government would not deliberately weaken the local currency.