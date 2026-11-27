Lawyer and whistleblower Alexious Kamangila says he is preparing a formal complaint to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman over alleged irregularities surrounding the East Bridge fertiliser transaction.



Kamangila made the announcement during a Facebook Live broadcast on Friday, saying he was gathering evidence before submitting the complaint.



Advertisements He wants the ACB to investigate what he describes as possible abuse of public office, questionable financial dealings and interference in accountability processes.



One of the issues he raised concerns a fertiliser-for-tobacco arrangement under which East Bridge was expected to supply Malawi with fertiliser in exchange for tobacco and other agricultural produce.



Kamangila alleges that Malawi supplied tobacco but East Bridge failed to fulfil its fertiliser obligations, raising questions about the management of the transaction and the country’s resources.



Advertisements He also questioned the alleged financial relationship between Suleman and businessman Haim, as well as the involvement of the Speaker’s family in East Bridge.



Suleman’s son, Tahir Suleman, previously served as the company’s Chief Executive Officer before resigning in July 2026.



Kamangila further alleged that approximately four million kilogrammes of tobacco went missing after the commodity was returned to government through the Smallholder Farmers Fertiliser Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM).



Advertisements “Four million kilogrammes of tobacco has been stolen,” he alleged, calling for an explanation of what happened to the commodity.



The tobacco transaction has previously been the subject of court proceedings, with the High Court recognising SFFRFM’s ownership of the disputed tobacco and recording that the fertiliser equivalent had not been supplied. The court did not finally determine responsibility for the contractual breach.



Beyond East Bridge, Kamangila questioned the handling of parliamentary committee investigations, alleging that political interests had influenced efforts to scrutinise the transaction.



He also wants auditors to investigate the procurement of laptops by Parliament and the management of funds within the Office of the Speaker.



Kamangila said he was preparing the complaint carefully because he wanted to protect people who had provided him with information.



“Between today or tomorrow I’ll come up with a full complaint to ACB,” he said, expressing concern that whistleblowers could be exposed because of inadequate protection.



The allegations against Suleman and East Bridge have not been independently established. Suleman and East Bridge’s responses were not available at the time of publication.