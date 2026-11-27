Former First Lady Monica Chakwera’s flagship bursary programme has come to an end, marking the closure of a four-year education initiative that supported hundreds of vulnerable learners across Malawi.



The development comes more than a year after her husband, Lazarus Chakwera, lost the September 2025 presidential election to Peter Mutharika, ending their family’s five-year stay at State House.



Through her Shaping Our Future Foundation (Soff), Monica Chakwera implemented the Girls’ Education for Empowerment project, which provided bursaries to 950 students from 121 public secondary schools across the country.



Implemented from 2022 in partnership with Plan International Malawi and the Ministry of Education, the programme supported 713 girls and 237 boys in national, grant-aided, district and community secondary schools.



Its completion offers an opportunity to examine the sustainability of philanthropic initiatives associated with political offices, particularly whether such interventions can maintain their momentum when their founders lose the public positions that brought them national visibility and influence.



Although Soff has not linked the project’s closure to the change of government, the timing provides an interesting dimension to the future of Monica Chakwera’s education work outside State House.



During its four years, the programme recorded notable academic achievements, with 225 of the 286 beneficiaries who sat for national examinations between 2023 and 2025 gaining admission to tertiary institutions. Of these, 149 secured places in public universities.



Soff programme coordinator Lawrence Kayesa said the results demonstrated the impact of financial assistance on learners who might otherwise struggle to continue their education.



However, demand for support remained significantly higher than the foundation’s capacity, with applications reaching 35,000 in 2023 and 2024.



Beyond financial assistance, the initiative introduced annual mentorship camps known as Funo Langa, where female professionals interacted with beneficiaries to encourage them to pursue their educational and career ambitions.



One of the beneficiaries, Bright Banda, who scored 10 points in this year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education examinations, said the bursary eased the financial difficulties he faced after being selected to Dedza Secondary School.



The programme’s completion now provides an opportunity to assess how vulnerable learners will continue accessing similar opportunities, particularly those who still require financial assistance to complete their education.



While the project was implemented as a four-year intervention, the future direction of Soff will be important in determining whether its education work continues through other programmes or partnerships.



Founded in 2020, the foundation focuses on promoting girls’ education, health and well-being, particularly among rural communities.



For Monica Chakwera, the end of the bursary programme marks a transition from an initiative implemented during her time as First Lady to the next phase of her philanthropic work outside State House.



Whether that work will continue on a similar scale will depend on the foundation’s future programmes, partnerships and ability to mobilise resources beyond the political platform she once occupied.