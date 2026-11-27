A Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officer has been suspended after a foreign woman accused him of sexually abusing her while she was seeking a certificate from the institution in Lilongwe.



Malawi24 understands that the officer is Jonathan Sulumba, who is accused of sexually abusing an Irish woman on November 24, 2026.



The suspension follows revelations by a local media on Friday, after the woman confirmed that she had been sexually abused by the officer, describing the experience as “upsetting”.



According to information reported by Zodiak, the woman lodged a complaint with the MRA station manager following the alleged incident.



In a statement, MRA says it has received a complaint alleging sexual misconduct involving one of its officers and has suspended him pending investigations.



“The Authority upholds high standards of professional conduct and does not condone any form of misconduct by its officers,” reads the statement signed by MRA Head of Corporate Affairs Wilma Chalulu.



MRA says it is committed to establishing the facts and circumstances surrounding the complaint, adding that appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigations.



The authority has not publicly named the officer or disclosed further details about the alleged incident.