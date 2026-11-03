Informant tells inquiry of strange mission

A mysterious trip to Mzuzu, a K1.2 million payment and a chilling remark about people who fight the government have emerged as disturbing details in the inquiry into the death of former Vice-President Saulos Chilima.



Dziwani Jasi, who told the inquiry that he previously worked as a police informant, alleged that he was part of a group led by police officer Christopher Pangeti that travelled from Blantyre to Lilongwe on June 8, 2024, before meeting other individuals.



He said the following day, June 9, some members of the group proceeded to Mzuzu on what he described as a special mission, while he was separated from them and instructed to travel to Ntchisi.



Jasi told the inquiry that the group heading to Mzuzu included white individuals and people dressed in military uniforms.



He alleged that some members collected solar panels, recording equipment and 16 brand-new mobile phones.



But the most disturbing revelation concerned what allegedly happened after the trip.



Jasi said one of the police officers who returned with him to Blantyre showed him two photographs of Chilima at the crash site before declaring: “When you fight against the government, the government kills you.”



He further disclosed that he received K1.2 million for the assignment, an unusually large payment compared to the K200,000 he normally received for previous missions.



Jasi said the officer had described Chilima as a tough person before making the chilling remark. He told the inquiry that the officer’s words only began to make sense after Chilima’s funeral, when he started connecting the events surrounding the trip, prompting him to come forward.