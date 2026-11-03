CRFA faces backlash over controversial player eligibility ruling

A ruling meant to settle a player eligibility dispute has instead deepened controversy, with the Central Region Football Association facing accusations that its decision has weakened confidence in football’s player identification and verification standards.



The controversy stems from CRFA’s dismissal of a protest by Chimvano Soccer City, which questioned the eligibility of some Ntchisi Select players after a 1-0 Chipiku Regional Cup Round of 16 defeat, arguing that the players were identified using National Identity Cards and letters from traditional leaders rather than Association-issued player identification cards.



Advertisements Chimvano challenged the identification of some Ntchisi Select players, arguing that they had used National Identity Cards and letters from traditional leaders instead of player identification cards issued by the respective football association.



In its November 3 determination, CRFA dismissed the complaint, arguing that Ntchisi Select had complied with Article 21 of the competition regulations, which requires all players to be registered in Mpira Connect.



The association established that Ntchisi Select did not have physical identification cards issued by Ntchisi District Football Association but had registered its players on the digital platform using National Identity Cards.



Advertisements However, the decision raises a fundamental question about the purpose of Association-issued player identification cards if clubs can participate in regional competitions without them.



More importantly, CRFA has not adequately explained what role letters from traditional leaders played in the identification arrangements that prompted Chimvano’s complaint.



Football administration should be moving towards stronger, standardised and verifiable player identification systems, not arrangements that leave clubs questioning whether traditional leaders’ letters can have a place in determining who is eligible to play.



Advertisements Chiefs may have a role in confirming the identity or background of people in their communities, but football eligibility should be established through recognised football registration and verification procedures.



CRFA’s explanation also leaves another important question unanswered: did the association independently verify that the individuals registered on Mpira Connect were the same players who actually featured against Chimvano?



Registration using National Identity Cards does not, on its own, explain whether match-day identity checks were conducted.



The determination does not indicate whether investigators physically verified the players, examined match-day records or relied on registration information and details supplied by the district association.



The association further established that Chimvano possessed physical identification cards issued by Ntcheu District Football Association but had not registered its players on Mpira Connect.



It therefore concluded that Chimvano had also violated Article 21.



While digital registration is mandatory under the competition rules, this finding does not eliminate the need to address the original concerns about how Ntchisi Select’s players were identified.



CRFA also cited Chimvano’s failure to pay the prescribed protest fee under Article 42 as an additional procedural irregularity. Yet the association proceeded to examine the substantive complaint and uphold the result.



It has also set a non-refundable K500,000 appeal fee, payable within 24 hours of receiving the determination, raising further concerns about the ability of grassroots clubs to challenge decisions they consider questionable.



Ultimately, football development and the transformation of the game require more than digital platforms and written regulations. They demand credible identification systems, independent verification and consistent enforcement of competition rules.



CRFA must explain why the absence of Association-issued identification cards did not present a problem in Ntchisi Select’s case and clarify whether letters from traditional leaders played any role in establishing player eligibility.



Without such explanations, its determination risks undermining confidence in the administrative standards football authorities are expected to uphold.