They came hoping to rewrite the script, settle old scores and turn the tables on their fiercest rivals. But Mighty Wanderers forgot one thing: FCB Nyasa Big Bullets still hold the keys to Blantyre’s football kingdom.



After suffering first-round humiliation, the Nomads returned for another derby showdown hoping to silence the Red Army. Instead, Bullets served them another painful reminder of who rules the city, snatching a dramatic 2-1 victory with a last-gasp winner.



Advertisements Wanderers looked determined to avenge their first-round defeat when Lamek Mithi fired them into the lead in the 13th minute. Stanley Sanudi provided the perfect pass for Mithi to beat goalkeeper Innocent Nyasulu and give the Nomads a 1-0 advantage.



The lead survived until half-time, leaving Wanderers dreaming of revenge and Bullets facing another battle to rescue their derby pride.



But the Red Army had not surrendered the keys just yet.

Bullets returned from the break with renewed purpose and found their equaliser in the 59th minute through Tinaye Tsimba, who headed home Yamikani Mologeni’s inviting delivery from the left.



Advertisements The goal brought the contest back to life, with both sides pushing for a winner as the battle for Blantyre’s bragging rights intensified.



Just when Wanderers appeared to have done enough to escape with a point, substitute Ephraim Kondowe delivered the killer blow. His cross found George Chaomba, who rose to head home in the 90+2nd minute and send the Red Army into wild celebrations.



It was another derby heartbreak for the Nomads, who had travelled to Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe hoping to erase the pain of their first-round defeat but instead returned with another painful chapter in their rivalry with Bullets.



Advertisements The victory takes Bullets to 45 points after 20 matches, having won 13 games and lost just once, strengthening their grip on top spot in the 2026 FDH Bank Premiership.



Wanderers remain second on 39 points, now six points behind their biggest rivals as the title race enters a crucial stage.