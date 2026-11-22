Masters FC suffered a 2-1 defeat against LUANAR Mitundu FC at Dedza Stadium on Sunday after surrendering a second-half lead in their FDH Premiership encounter.



The visitors took the lead in the 48th minute through Luke Chima, who finished from inside the box after receiving a pass from Hassan Kajoke to put Masters ahead.



Advertisements Masters had several opportunities to extend their advantage, with Hastings Ndau and Chima threatening the hosts’ defence, but Mitundu’s goalkeeper made important saves to keep his side in the game.



The match took a major turn in the 65th minute when Masters captain Precious Sambani was shown a red card, leaving the visitors with 10 players.



Mitundu capitalised on their numerical advantage two minutes later when Raheem Mtondera reacted quickest to a rebound after Emmanuel Nyakutepa’s initial effort was punched away by the goalkeeper to restore parity.



Advertisements The hosts completed the turnaround in the 71st minute when Emmanuel Nyakutepa tapped home after Emmanuel Chikadza’s effort was saved by goalkeeper Richard Chimbamba.



Masters pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages, with Abraham Makumba missing a one-on-one opportunity and Frank Sanudi forcing a save, but Mitundu held on to claim all three points.