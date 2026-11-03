Displaced Kasasile villagers demand compensation

Dust is refusing to settle as displaced villagers from Kasasile in Nkhata Bay District vowed not to move to Maji Estate in Mzimba.



According to the villagers they will not move until government compensates them for property, they say was destroyed during their alleged forced eviction by Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers in 2024.



Advertisements The villagers claim soldiers evicted them over alleged encroachment, leaving them without homes and other property.



Village Headman Mtungambera has told local media that the proposed relocation site is too small to accommodate all the affected families and lacks access to essential social amenities.



The traditional leader has urged government to deploy independent valuers to assess the value of the damaged property and compensate the affected families before proceeding with the relocation exercise.



Advertisements Inkosi Mpherembe of Mzimba has also expressed concern over the planned relocation, warning that bringing the displaced families into his area could put additional pressure on resources and livelihoods.



He says more than 160 households are already settled in the area, raising fears that an increase in population could make it difficult for residents to sustain their livelihoods.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Lands is currently demarcating plots to ensure that land is distributed proportionately among the displaced families.



Advertisements In December 2024, MDF soldiers forcibly evicted the villagers, claiming the area encroached upon the Viphya firing range. Villagers maintain they have lived and farmed on the land since 1962.