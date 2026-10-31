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MERA suspends bulk fuel permits

Business
Fuel Crisis

Malawi’s bulk fuel buyers have been dealt a fresh blow after the energy regulator suspended the processing, issuance and use of Essential Users’ Bulk Fuel Purchase Permits until further notice.

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) says the decision follows the abuse of the permits by some legitimate holders and unscrupulous individuals.

In a public notice, MERA Chief Executive Officer Dad Chinthambi said the suspension takes immediate effect, although the authority did not specify when the permits could resume.

The suspension means essential users who rely on the permits will no longer be able to use them to purchase bulk fuel until further notice.

MERA has directed all requests for bulk fuel purchases to be sent to [email protected].

The authority has not yet provided further details on the nature of the abuse or the measures it intends to take to address the problem.

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