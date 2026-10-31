Artists take kidney health campaign to streets

Malawian theatre artists have taken kidney health awareness to the streets of Blantyre, using public performances and community engagement to encourage people to prioritise their health and undergo regular medical check-ups.



The campaign, organised by the Theatre Association of Malawi (TAM), began with a street procession from Blantyre Market and is expected to end at Jacaranda Cultural Centre in Mandala.



Prominent theatre personalities, including Mcben Kochie, popularly known as Giling’ande, and Charles Mphoka, widely recognised as Magagula, are among the performers taking part in the initiative.



TAM Southern Region spokesperson Kochie said early screening and regular monitoring of kidney function were crucial in detecting potential health problems before they develop into serious complications.



He said raising awareness about kidney health was important in encouraging people to seek medical attention early and take preventive measures against kidney diseases.



The initiative is using the popularity and influence of theatre artists to take life-saving health messages beyond hospitals and into communities, where more people can access the information.



Through the campaign, the artists are urging Malawians to make kidney health a priority by seeking regular medical check-ups and adopting practices that help protect their kidneys.