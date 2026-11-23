Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has stood by his spiritual father, Prophet Uebert Angel, following his arrest in Zimbabwe, calling for the preacher to be treated as innocent until proven guilty.



Bushiri said Angel deserved a fair hearing and an opportunity to answer the allegations against him, urging authorities to handle the case transparently and without political interference.



Advertisements In a statement, the founder of The Jesus Nation Church described Angel as a father and mentor who had guided him for nearly two decades, saying their spiritual relationship remained important to him.



Bushiri said he understood the pain of being judged before having an opportunity to explain oneself, recalling how he and his wife had faced public criticism over matters he believes people did not fully understand.



He urged journalists and social media users to verify information before publishing or sharing claims about Angel, warning that unverified reports could have lasting consequences for individuals and their families.



Advertisements Bushiri also called on members of Angel’s Spirit Embassy, also known as The Good News Church, to remain united, continue preaching the Gospel and serving their communities despite the controversy surrounding their leader.



He expressed confidence that the church would overcome the situation and emerge bigger and stronger.



The two preachers have maintained a close spiritual relationship over the years, with Bushiri previously revealing that Angel imparted his prophetic calling to him in 2010.



Advertisements Their relationship has also extended to public church events and personal celebrations. In February 2023, Angel travelled to Malawi to attend Bushiri’s birthday celebrations.



Angel was arrested in Zimbabwe on Sunday, November 22, over allegations of sodomy and indecent assault. He remains in police custody as the case unfolds.