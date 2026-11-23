Creditors, business partners and individuals with financial dealings involving late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo have until December 13, 2026, to settle debts or submit claims against his estate.



The deadline puts pressure on those linked to the flamboyant businessman’s financial empire as his family begins the process of accounting for his wealth following his death.



Advertisements According to a notice published in Zimbabwe’s Government Gazette, anyone claiming that Chivayo’s estate owes them money must submit detailed claims to the estate representatives by December 13.



The same deadline applies to individuals and companies owing money to the deceased, who have been ordered to settle their outstanding obligations. Anyone holding property belonging to the estate must also surrender it to the authorised representatives.



Those who fail to pay their debts risk legal action to recover the money, according to the notice.



Advertisements Chivayo died on September 30, 2026, in a helicopter crash in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province, alongside his wife, Lucy Muteke, and three other occupants.



His death left behind substantial business interests, personal assets and unresolved financial disputes, raising questions about the full extent of his fortune and the obligations attached to it.



His sister, Esther Chivayo, and former wife, Sonja Louise Madzikanda, were appointed co-executrices by the Master of the High Court on November 9 to oversee the estate.



Advertisements Their responsibilities include identifying and protecting his assets, establishing outstanding debts, examining claims from creditors and distributing the remaining property to beneficiaries in accordance with Zimbabwean law.



The estate has attracted public attention because of Chivayo’s reported multimillion-dollar business interests, extravagant lifestyle and high-profile connections across Zimbabwe’s political and business circles.



He became widely known for his lavish donations and distribution of expensive vehicles to politicians, religious leaders and other influential figures across Africa.



His business dealings also attracted controversy over major government contracts and questions surrounding public procurement.



Among the unresolved matters is a reported US$25 million matrimonial property dispute between Chivayo and Madzikanda, which was pending before Zimbabwe’s Supreme Court when he died.



The proceedings were subsequently removed from the court roll pending the appointment of an authorised representative to act on behalf of his estate.



Despite widespread estimates running into millions of United States dollars, the actual value of Chivayo’s estate has not yet been officially established.



The December 13 deadline now gives creditors and debtors a limited window to account for their dealings with the late businessman as his estate moves towards a formal financial assessment.



Ultimately, the process will determine what Chivayo owed, what others owed him and how much of his reported fortune will remain for distribution to his beneficiaries.