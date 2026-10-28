K60,000 debt exposes fake Soldier

A K60,000 credit debt has helped expose a man who allegedly impersonated a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officer in Lilongwe, leading to the arrest of two suspects.



The suspect, Leonard Photiwa, 18, from Nalikata Village, Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mulanje District, was arrested alongside Pichesi Chitenje, a tailor from Chilanga Village, Traditional Authority Mposa in Machinga District, over alleged military impersonation and the supply of military uniforms without proper authorisation.



According to Kawale Police public relations officer Precious Mabvuto Phiri, the incident came to light on October 25, 2026, at Area 23 Tambalale in Lilongwe, after a shop owner became suspicious of Photiwa, a regular customer who allegedly claimed to be an MDF officer and frequently appeared at the shop wearing military uniform.



The shop owner reportedly questioned Photiwa after he allegedly obtained groceries worth K20,000 and a mobile phone valued at K40,000 on credit but failed to settle the bill.



The questions about his workplace eventually led the two to Kamuzu Barracks Military Police for verification of his military identity.



However, checks reportedly found no records confirming that Photiwa was a member of the MDF. He subsequently admitted that he was not a soldier, according to police.



A search at his residence led to the recovery of several military uniforms, raising further questions about how he had obtained the clothing.



During questioning, Photiwa allegedly identified Chitenje, a tailor operating at Kamuzu Barracks, as the person from whom he had purchased the uniforms.



Police subsequently arrested Chitenje, and both suspects were handed over to Kawale Police for further investigations. They remain in police custody as investigations continue.



The case highlights how suspicions arising from an ordinary credit transaction led to the discovery of an alleged military impersonation case.