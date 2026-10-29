Govt apologises over passport crisis

Government has apologised to Malawians affected by passport delays, admitting that the crisis has disrupted job opportunities, education, medical treatment and other important travel plans.



Homeland Security Minister Peter Mukhito said on Wednesday that government was taking urgent steps to address the shortage, which has left many applicants waiting for travel documents.



Mukhito blamed foreign exchange shortages and weaknesses in the supply contract with Madras Security Printers, which provides for 100,000 passport booklets annually over five years.



He said difficulties in accessing foreign exchange had affected payments to the supplier, contributing to supply disruptions and a growing backlog of applications.



Government is now reviewing the contract, engaging the supplier over outstanding payments and seeking ways to increase passport production.

Police fired teargas

“We deeply regret the inconvenience, frustration and hardship experienced by citizens whose employment opportunities, education, medical treatment, business engagements and family obligations have been affected by passport delays,” said Mukhito.



He said the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services would prioritise outstanding applications and consider verified emergency cases involving medical treatment, education and other urgent humanitarian travel.



The apology comes amid mounting frustration among passport applicants, with disturbances at the Immigration Offices in Lilongwe on Wednesday leaving an immigration officer injured and property damaged.



“Violence cannot resolve these challenges and may further disrupt the essential services that citizens urgently require,” Mukhito warned, while appealing to applicants to express their grievances through lawful channels.



However, the minister did not give a specific date for when passport supplies would return to normal, saying government would communicate confirmed delivery schedules and progress in clearing the backlog.